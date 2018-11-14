Gallup caught two of three targets for 34 yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Eagles.

Gallup looked like he was growing into a solid No. 2 for Dallas in recent weeks, but fell off a little on Sunday. Part of that can be attributed to Ezekiel Elliott's six catches out of the backfield. The passing game is also shaking itself out with Amari Cooper now leading the show. Outside of Cooper, Gallup is still the most dangerous threat in Dallas' passing game and will enjoy a favorable matchup Sunday against a bottom-three Atlanta pass defense surrendering 292 passing yards per game.

