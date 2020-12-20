Gallup sustained a strained right hip during Sunday's 41-33 win against the Cowboys, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Prior to his departure later in the game, Gallup had three receptions (on five targets) for 26 yards and one touchdown. While clarity regarding his status likely will arrive at some point in the coming days, the Cowboys are down to Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown, Cedrick Wilson and Malik Turner at wide receiver.