Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Struggles sans Prescott
Gallup failed to haul in either of his two targets in Sunday's 27-3 preseason loss to the Cardinals.
Gallup's first target was a deep ball, which he failed to come down with while being defended by star cornerback Patrick Peterson. He was later thrown to in the end zone on what turned into an interception. While the rookie out of Colorado State is dripping with big-play ability, he was unable to showcase it here against Arizona's starters. It's important to note that starting quarterback Dak Prescott didn't play in this one, thus limiting both Gallup and the Dallas offense as a whole.
