Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Surgery on tap
Gallup (knee) is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery to trim his meniscus and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Gallup suffered the knee injury during Sunday's divisional win over the Redskins. It's positive news that the second-year pro avoided structural damage aside from his meniscus tear, giving him a short-term recovery timeline. Gallup compiled 226 receiving yards and led the Cowboys' receiving corps in targets through two games, and his absence will be a notable blow to the team's offense. Randall Cobb will serve as the No. 2 wideout behind Amari Cooper as the Cowboys host Miami in Week 3.
More News
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: May have escaped with contusion•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Set for MRI•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Leads team in targets•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Career-best performance in win•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Catches TD pass versus Texans•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Catches both targets in opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Steelers lose without Big Ben
Ben Roethlisberger's season is done with an elbow injury, and Heath Cummings says that is a...
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...