Gallup (knee) is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery to trim his meniscus and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gallup suffered the knee injury during Sunday's divisional win over the Redskins. It's positive news that the second-year pro avoided structural damage aside from his meniscus tear, giving him a short-term recovery timeline. Gallup compiled 226 receiving yards and led the Cowboys' receiving corps in targets through two games, and his absence will be a notable blow to the team's offense. Randall Cobb will serve as the No. 2 wideout behind Amari Cooper as the Cowboys host Miami in Week 3.