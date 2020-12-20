Gallup won't return to Sunday's contest against the 49ers due to a hip injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

While the announcement came without context, Gallup will finish his day with three catches (on five targets) for 26 yards and one touchdown. The score marked just his third of the season on his 90 targets at the time of his departure. In the wake of this health concern, the Cowboys' receiver group has been whittled down to Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown and Cedrick Wilson.