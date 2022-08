Gallup (knee) caught passes while running routes Thursday for the first time since tearing his left ACL and MCL on Jan. 2, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Gallup was excited about the step forward and noted that he feels like he's making progress every day. He said in late July that he didn't expect to be ready for Week 1, but that doesn't automatically mean he'll start the season on the reserve/PUP list with a minimum four-game absence.