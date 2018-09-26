Gallup caught one of four targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 24-13 loss to Seattle.

Gallup set up Dallas' lone touchdown of the game, taking a short pass from Dak Prescott for 17 yards and placing the Cowboys within scoring range. Gallup has caught just one pass in each of the season's first three games, but has seen his targets double in each contest. The rookie third-rounder is still a ways away from being relevant from a fantasy perspective, particularly with a matchup looming against Detroit's top-ranked pass defense, but -- with few other established options at Prescott's disposal -- he should continue to get more looks.