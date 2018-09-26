Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Targeted four times
Gallup caught one of four targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 24-13 loss to Seattle.
Gallup set up Dallas' lone touchdown of the game, taking a short pass from Dak Prescott for 17 yards and placing the Cowboys within scoring range. Gallup has caught just one pass in each of the season's first three games, but has seen his targets double in each contest. The rookie third-rounder is still a ways away from being relevant from a fantasy perspective, particularly with a matchup looming against Detroit's top-ranked pass defense, but -- with few other established options at Prescott's disposal -- he should continue to get more looks.
More News
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Held to five yards•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: One catch in NFL debut•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Inefficient with six targets•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Struggles sans Prescott•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Ready for Week 1 role•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Hauls in TD in preseason debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Big questions for Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six of the biggest issues...