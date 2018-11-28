Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Targeted six times on Thanksgiving
Gallup caught two of six passes for 19 yards during Dallas' 31-23 Thanksgiving win over Washington.
After facing a family tragedy, Gallup wasn't focusing on football, but the rookie receiver was still featured in the game plan with six targets, tied for second on the team. Following the acquisition of Amari Cooper, targets haven't been Gallup's issue: He has at least five in three of the four games. Making much out of them has been more difficult: He has been held under 35 yards in three straight games and hasn't scored since Cooper joined the squad. Thursday brings a Saints defense ranked 31st in the league in opponent passing yards at 303 per game.
