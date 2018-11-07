Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Targeted six times
Gallup caught three of six targets for 51 yards during Monday's 28-14 loss to the Titans.
Gallup was coming off of a career game, but there was some question as to what effect Amari Cooper would have on the offense. In the end, Cooper led Dallas across statistics on Monday, but Gallup still managed to set a season high with six targets. If Monday proves to be the pattern Dallas' passing attack follows through the season, Gallup looks to be WR2 for the Cowboys with some more favorable matchups as defenses focus on taking away Cooper. A visit to Philadelphia's 25th ranked pass defense comes Sunday.
