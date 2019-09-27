Gallup (knee) expects to face some obstacles while working his way back from arthroscopic surgery, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. "It's all a process," Gallup said Friday. "You can't jump back into a starting role catching nine, 10 balls. It don't work like that. When you have surgery, you gotta bounce back some other way.

This isn't what fantasy owners want to hear, but we can at least give Gallup credit for being honest about the challenges that lay ahead. The Cowboys estimated his recovery timeline at two-to-four weeks, and it sounds like the second-year wideout could be eased back into the lineup once he receives medical clearance. Gallup came out of the gates strong, catching 13 of 15 targets for 226 yards between Weeks 1 and 2. He won't be available for Sunday's game against the Saints and doesn't seem to have much shot at making it back for Week 5.