Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Tempering expectations
Gallup (knee) expects to face some obstacles while working his way back from arthroscopic surgery, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. "It's all a process," Gallup said Friday. "You can't jump back into a starting role catching nine, 10 balls. It don't work like that. When you have surgery, you gotta bounce back some other way.
This isn't what fantasy owners want to hear, but we can at least give Gallup credit for being honest about the challenges that lay ahead. The Cowboys estimated his recovery timeline at two-to-four weeks, and it sounds like the second-year wideout could be eased back into the lineup once he receives medical clearance. Gallup came out of the gates strong, catching 13 of 15 targets for 226 yards between Weeks 1 and 2. He won't be available for Sunday's game against the Saints and doesn't seem to have much shot at making it back for Week 5.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 RB Preview: Michel a sit?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 4 at running back, including...
-
Week 4 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 4 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...