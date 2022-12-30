Gallup secured three of four targets for 39 yards in the Cowboys' 27-13 win over the Titans on Thursday night.

Gallup put together a serviceable night overall, but recent arrival T.Y. Hilton continued to poach some of the former's downfield role by producing a 4-50 line on five targets and recording a 28-yard grab along the way. Hilton's experience and fresh legs could continue allowing him to carve out more snaps at Gallup's expense, but further clarity may be gleaned on that front from their respective usage in a Week 18 road matchup against the Commanders a week from Sunday.