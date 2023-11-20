Gallup caught three of five targets for 31 yards in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

The Cowboys spread the ball around more than usual in a 33-10 rout, as nine different Dallas players caught multiple passes from Dak Prescott, and Gallup's production didn't stand out from the pack. The veteran wideout hasn't made a big impact this season but has established a steady floor with multiple receptions in eight straight games, posting a modest 25-331-1 line on 41 targets over that stretch.