Gallup (knee) is expected to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Packers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Initially, Gallup was trending toward a game-time decision for Week 5, but his performance at Wednesday's practice seems to have improved his odds. In particular, the Cowboys only expected him to take part in individual work, but he felt well enough that he fit in some team drills as well, according to Gehlken. It's unclear yet whether Gallup was a limited or full participant, which will be revealed upon the release of the injury report.