Gallup caught two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's win over the Rams.

Dak Prescott had his best game of the season, racking up 304 passing yards and four TDs, but Gallup saw little of that production. The veteran wideout saw his lowest target volume since Week 2, and over the last three contests he's managed just a 7-59-0 line on 18 targets. Despite his poor recent performances, Gallup could get into the end zone for the first time in 2023 during Week 9's clash with an Eagles secondary that's given up 12 touchdowns to WRs through eight games, the second-highest total in the league.