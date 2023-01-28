Gallup caught 39 of 74 targets for 424 yards and four touchdowns over 14 games in the 2022 regular season.

The fifth-year wideout missed the first three games of the season while completing his recovery from ACL surgery, but given the disappointing numbers he ended up posting, it looks like the Cowboys may have rushed him back too soon. Gallup managed fewer yards in 2022 than he did the year before despite playing in five more games, and his only real impact came during a brief two-game stretch in Weeks 11 and 12 -- he set his season high for yards with 63 against the Giants, then followed that performance up with two TDs against the Colts. He did manage a 5-46-1 line on six targets in the wild-card win over the Buccaneers, but in general the 26-year-old never regained his pre-injury form, and never got on the same page as Dak Prescott -- Gallup's average yards of separation and catch percentage both ranked in the bottom 12 in the NFL. He still has four more years left on the contract he signed last offseason, and a fairly significant dead cap hit in 2023 if he were to be cut loose, so Gallup should be back in Dallas next season. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him bumped down the depth chart by a significant offseason addition, however, as the front office looks to give CeeDee Lamb more reliable help.