Gallup recently had arthroscopic procedures on his right knee and right ankle, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gallup picked up a left ankle injury during the 2021 opener and then suffered a torn ACL in his left knee Week 17 of that same season, which delayed his debut to Week 4 of the most recent campaign. He proceeded to play in every game thereafter, compiling a 44-470-5 line on 83 targets in 16 games, including two playoff contests. Now with a pair of surgeries on his other leg, Gallup again will embark on a rehab effort with the aim to be health for the 2023 season. He just completed the first year of a five-year extension, making he and CeeDee Lamb the top wide receivers for the Cowboys offense, barring offseason additions to the position group.