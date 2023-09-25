Gallup caught six of seven targets for 92 yards in Sunday's 28-16 loss to the Cardinals.

After managing only one reception in each of Dallas' first two games, Gallup broke out and led the team in catches and receiving yards as Arizona largely held CeeDee Lamb in check. It's Gallup's best performance since he put up a 5-106-0 line against the Raiders in Week 12 of the 2021 campaign, before his ACL surgery. He'll look to carry some momentum into Week 4's clash with a Patriots defense that's been stingy through the air so far this season.