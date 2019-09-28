Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Week 5 return up in air
Gallup (knee) isn't guaranteed to return for the Cowboys' Week 5 matchup with the Packers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gallup came out of Week 2 with a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery to trim his left meniscus. The accompanying recovery timetable was 2-to-4 weeks, so it's no surprise he missed this a Week 3 win against the Dolphins, was ruled out in advance of Sunday's visit to New Orleans, and is looking iffy for Week 5. He even admitted as much Friday, telling Gehlken that he's "progressing," but "not fast enough." While Gallup continues his rehab, Devin Smith is expected to operate on the outside with Amari Cooper, with Randall Cobb manning the slot.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...