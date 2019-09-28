Gallup (knee) isn't guaranteed to return for the Cowboys' Week 5 matchup with the Packers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gallup came out of Week 2 with a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery to trim his left meniscus. The accompanying recovery timetable was 2-to-4 weeks, so it's no surprise he missed this a Week 3 win against the Dolphins, was ruled out in advance of Sunday's visit to New Orleans, and is looking iffy for Week 5. He even admitted as much Friday, telling Gehlken that he's "progressing," but "not fast enough." While Gallup continues his rehab, Devin Smith is expected to operate on the outside with Amari Cooper, with Randall Cobb manning the slot.