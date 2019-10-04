Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Will practice again Friday
Gallup (knee) will practice Friday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Gallup got in limited practice sessions the last two days, and it appears he will take the field again Friday, which only helps his chances of returning to action Sunday against the Packers. The Cowboys will reveal Gallup's official status for Week 5 when their final injury report of the week is released.
More News
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: In line for limited work•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Big practice day ahead•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Gets in limited practice•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Trending toward Week 5 return•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Cleared for limited practice•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: May attempt to practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...