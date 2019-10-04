Play

Gallup (knee) will practice Friday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Gallup got in limited practice sessions the last two days, and it appears he will take the field again Friday, which only helps his chances of returning to action Sunday against the Packers. The Cowboys will reveal Gallup's official status for Week 5 when their final injury report of the week is released.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • oj-howard-bucs.jpg

    TNF recap, news and notes

    Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • josh-gordon-patriots.jpg

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...