Gallup (knee) was spotted running and cutting on the side at Monday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Due to his status on the active/PUP list, Gallup hasn't been cleared to take part in practice, instead focusing on agility drills as he draws closer to returning from the torn ACL he sustained in his left knee Week 17 of last season. He told Jon Machota of The Athletic in late July that he isn't optimistic he'll be healthy by Week 1 this year, noting, "We got a little ways to go. It's gotta get a little bit stronger." With no clarity yet on Gallup's timetable to return and James Washington sidelined 6-to-10 weeks due to a broken foot suffered last Monday, rookie Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown will operate as the next wide receivers up behind unquestioned No. 1 CeeDee Lamb.