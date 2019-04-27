The Cowboys selected Jackson in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 158th overall.

Jackson, a cornerback out of Miami (FL), broke out as a junior with four picks and nine pass breakups in 2017 to earn Second-Team All-ACC honors. He didn't record any interceptions as a senior but still started all 13 games for the Hurricanes. Jackson is a press corner with good speed (4.45) and decent length (32 1/2-inch arms) to grapple with receivers. His selection could be a sign of some dissatisfaction with Jourdan Lewis.