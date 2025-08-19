Ojemudia signed with the Cowboys on Monday, the team's official website reports.

A third-round pick in 2020, Ojemudia's last NFL action came in 2022 with the Bears, when he was coached by current Dallas defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Ojemudia is coming off an strong UFL campaign this spring that saw him record 20 tackles and one interception over nine regular-season games for the eventual champions, the DC Defenders. Even in an injury-plagued Cowboys secondary though, the 27-year-old faces an uphill battle to win a roster spot.