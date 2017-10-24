Cowboys' Mike Nugent: Agrees to deal with Dallas
The Cowboys signed Nugent to a contract Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The 35-year-old emerged as the victor from the workout the Cowboys staged earlier in the day for the right to replace injured kicker Dan Bailey (groin). The Cowboys aren't expected to move Bailey to injured reserve, so Nugent may only stick around with Dallas for a few games while the team waits for Bailey to heal up. Nugent appeared in 13 games with the Bengals last season, converting 23 of 29 field-goal attempts and 23 of 29 extra-point tries.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Lynch appeal denied: Who to add?
With the Raiders set to go with a running back by committee in Week 8, who should Fantasy owners...