Cowboys' Mike Nugent: Big Dallas debut Sunday

Nugent connected on four of five field-goal attempts and all three of his extra points in Sunday's win over Washington.

Given the rainy and miserable conditions that prevailed throughout the game, it was a very solid Cowboys debut for the veteran kicker. Nugent should hold onto the job for at least the next few weeks while Dan Bailey recovers from a groin strain, but his opportunities could begin to dwindle if the Dallas offense struggles without Ezekiel Elliott, who will begin serving his six-game suspension in Week 9.