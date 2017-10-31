Cowboys' Mike Nugent: Big Dallas debut Sunday
Nugent connected on four of five field-goal attempts and all three of his extra points in Sunday's win over Washington.
Given the rainy and miserable conditions that prevailed throughout the game, it was a very solid Cowboys debut for the veteran kicker. Nugent should hold onto the job for at least the next few weeks while Dan Bailey recovers from a groin strain, but his opportunities could begin to dwindle if the Dallas offense struggles without Ezekiel Elliott, who will begin serving his six-game suspension in Week 9.
