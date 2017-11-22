Cowboys' Mike Nugent: Could surrender kicking duties in Week 12

With Dan Bailey (groin), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Chargers, anticipating playing in the contest, Nugent may not handle placekicking duties for the Cowboys in Week 12, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Despite Bailey's imminent return, it appears the Cowboys will keep Nugent on the roster this week, and it sounds like both kickers could be active Thursday. Bailey, who has missed the last four games while battling a groin strain, said he's experiencing slightly more stress on kickoffs than field goals, so Nugent could be called upon to handle the former duties if he ends up dressing for the Thanksgiving Day contest. However, if his point-scoring opportunities come to an end, Nugent would lose all of his fantasy value.