Cowboys' Mike Nugent: Inactive Thursday

Nugent (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Thursday against the Chargers, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Nugent is yielding kicking duties to Dan Bailey, who has overcome a groin injury to end a four-game stretch of DNPs. Assuming Bailey doesn't falter or suffer another ailment, Nugent is a candidate to be released in the coming days.

