Cowboys' Mike Nugent: Just one point

Nugent missed his lone field-goal attempt and made his only extra-point try en route to one point in Sunday's 27-7 loss to the Falcons.

Nugent hit the right upright with a 38-yard attempt during the third quarter. With the Cowboys offense unable to move the ball much, he was provided just one other scoring opportunity. His fantasy stock in Week 11 will depend on whether Dan Bailey (groin) can return from injury.