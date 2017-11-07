Cowboys' Mike Nugent: Scores four points

Nugent did not attempt a field goal but did make all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 28-17 win over the Chiefs.

Nugent did all that was required of him Sunday, but his performance was a far cry from his 15 points during his Cowboys debut. Considering Nugent is a stand-in for Dan Bailey (groin), however, he should be happy with his production thus far.

