Cowboys' Mike Nugent: Scores four points
Nugent did not attempt a field goal but did make all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 28-17 win over the Chiefs.
Nugent did all that was required of him Sunday, but his performance was a far cry from his 15 points during his Cowboys debut. Considering Nugent is a stand-in for Dan Bailey (groin), however, he should be happy with his production thus far.
