Cowboys' Mike Nugent: Will be released

The Cowboys are slated to release Nugent in the near future, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Although Dan Bailey didn't attempt an extra point or field goal in his return Thursday, the Cowboys are confident he's past the groin injury that forced four DNPs in a row. As a result, the team doesn't have a need for a second kicker and will cut Nugent loose.

