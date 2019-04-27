The Cowboys selected Weber in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 218th overall.

Weber (5-foot-10, 211 pounds) was never a star at Ohio State, but he was a reliable and occasionally explosive producer over the last three years, turning 455 carries into 2,676 yards (5.9 YPC) and 24 touchdowns while adding 54 receptions for 297 yards and a touchdown. That pass-catching production is quite underwhelming, but Weber seems comfortable handling blitz pickup and otherwise has a 4.47-second 40 providing legitimate NFL speed. No one is challenging Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas, and Rod Smith might hold off Weber for the backup job, but Weber can contribute snaps if necessary.