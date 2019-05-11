Weber left Saturday's rookie minicamp with a knee injury that will require an MRI, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The seventh-round pick did attend the afternoon portion of rookie practice, but didn't participate. Weber was supposed to be a fairly impactful member of the Cowboys' backfield as the team attempts to lessen Ezekiel Elliott's workload, so any type of injury could be difficult for both player and team.

