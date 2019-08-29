Weber is expected to begin the season on the practice squad, John Owning of The Dallas Morning News reports.

While fellow rookie Tony Pollard has been allowed to shine in the preseason, Weber has been mostly hidden by the Cowboys, staying on the sidelines while other depth RB options like Jordan Chunn and Darius Jackson get snaps. This points to the front office having already decides the seventh-round pick won't make the 53-man roster, but the draft investment in him would indicate the club would like to slip him through waivers onto the practice squad. Assuming he isn't grabbed by another team along the way, Weber would need injuries at the position to have a chance of seeing regular-season action with the Cowboys this year.