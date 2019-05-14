Weber (knee) hopes to avoid surgery, but he may eventually need an arthroscopic procedure if his injury doesn't improve with rest, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie seventh-round pick had an MRI on his sore right knee after leaving the field early during Saturday's practice at rookie minicamp. Weber is hoping to compete with Darius Jackson and fellow rookie Tony Pollard (a fourth-round pick) for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind workhorse Ezekiel Elliot. The Cowboys still have plenty of time to bring in veteran competition before training camp, though most of the recognizable names on the market have serious concerns regarding age and/or injury.