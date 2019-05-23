Cowboys' Mike Weber: Returns to practice
A recent MRI revealed no ligament damage in Weber's knee and the running back returned to practice with full participation Wednesday and Thursday, Nick Eatman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Weber was held out of the last couple days of rookie minicamp earlier this month with a knee injury that at one point was thought to potentially require surgery. The Ohio State product has since returned to both individual and team drills in the first leg of OTAs this week and appears ready to compete for the No. 2 running back job in Dallas. Weber, a seventh-round pick, will primary compete with fellow rookie and fourth-round pick Tony Pollard along with veteran Darius Jackson.
