Cowboys' Mike White: Selected by Dallas
The Cowboys selected White in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 171st overall.
White was considered by many to be the best remaining quarterback on the board at this stage of the fifth round. The Western Kentucky product had a productive college career at the helm of an explosive Hilltopper offense, throwing for over 4,000 yards in each of his two years as the starter. There are warts to his game that will prevent him from being much more than a backup at the NFL level, but he's suitable enough to add some depth to the Cowboys' quarterback room.
