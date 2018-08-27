White completed 17 of 22 passes for 157 yards and one interception in Sunday's preseason game against the Cardinals.

He was also sacked four times. The rookie QB put up better numbers in this one than Cooper Rush, his competition for the No. 2 job behind Dak Prescott, and while Rush was mostly facing Arizona's first-team defense while White took on the Cards' backups, it looks like this battle could extend into the final week of the preseason -- especially if the Cowboys decide they can't afford to devote three roster spots to quarterback.