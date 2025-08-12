Sanders (knee) is participating in practice Tuesday wearing full pads, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Sanders missed roughly two weeks of practice, plus Dallas' preseason opener against the Rams, due to a left knee bruise, but it looks like he's now back in full. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer expressed optimism on Monday that Sanders would be able to suit up for exhibition action Saturday versus Baltimore. Javonte Williams remains the early favorite for Dallas' lead backfield role, but Sanders still has time to make his case for opportunities. Rookie Jaydon Blue (heel) is still not practicing Tuesday.