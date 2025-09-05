Sanders rushed four times for 53 yards, caught his only target for minus-3 yards and lost a fumble in Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Eagles.

Sanders worked in a change-of-pace role behind Javonte Williams, who established himself as the top option in Dallas' remade backfield by rushing 15 times for 54 yards and two touchdowns. Sanders ripped off a 49-yard run in the third quarter but fumbled later on the same drive. Dak Prescott made a touchdown-saving tackle to bail Sanders out to an extent, but that red-zone fumble still proved costly in the four-point loss. Rookie fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue was a healthy scratch Thursday, but any further ball security issues from Sanders could open the door for Blue to usurp the veteran as Williams' backup.