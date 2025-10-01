Sanders (knee/ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Sanders exited this past Sunday's tie with the Packers just before halftime due to an ankle injury, but coach Brian Schottenheimer told Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News on Monday that the running back was trending toward being able to play Week 5 at the Jets. On Wednesday, Sanders himself said he had an MRI on his right ankle, and the Cowboys will have a better idea of his upcoming availability, or lack thereof, if he's able to run by Friday, according to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News. As such, Sanders' status will be monitored as the week goes on to see if he'll be able to continue in his complementary role behind Javonte Williams on Sunday.