Sanders carried the ball five times for 15 yards and a touchdown and caught both his targets for four yards in Sunday's 40-37 overtime win over the Giants.

Javonte Williams had another big game as the lead back for the Cowboys, but Sanders scored his first TD of the season on a four-yard scamper in the fourth quarter. His usage in the red zone does give him some small bit of fantasy intrigue in deep formats, but as long as Williams remains healthy, Sanders' volume will be limited. Through his first two games with Dallas, he's managed 69 scrimmage yards on 12 touches.