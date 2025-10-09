Sanders (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

Sanders opened Week 6 prep Wednesday as a limited participant, but his lack of activity Thursday doesn't inspire much early confidence that he'll be able to return from a one-game absence to play Sunday at Carolina. If Sanders isn't available for the matchup with one of his former teams, the Cowboys would likely keep rookie Jaydon Blue active for the second week in a row as starting running back Javonte Williams' top backup.