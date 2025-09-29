Cowboys' Miles Sanders: Injury not considered severe
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that Sanders (ankle) is trending toward being able to play Sunday against the Jets, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Sanders left this past Sunday night's tie against the Packers in the second quarter and was unable to return. However, it sounds like he avoided a serious injury. Sanders has been operating as the change-of-pace option behind Javonte Williams in Dallas' backfield to begin the season.
