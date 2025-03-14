Sanders is slated to sign a one-year deal with the Cowboys, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Panthers released Sanders on Tuesday after he had a pair of disappointing seasons with the team. He'll now join the Cowboys looking to revitalize his career, and he should have the chance to capture a decent workload as the roster is currently constructed. Javonte Williams is the only other back on the depth chart capable of carrying a traditional workload, though Sanders' fantasy potential won't become clear until after the NFL Draft in late April.