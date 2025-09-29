Cowboys' Miles Sanders: Leaves SNF with ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders exited Sunday night's game against the Packers with an ankle injury and is questionable to return, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Sanders was injured just before halftime after rushing two times for eight yards, while also adding two catches for 17 yards on two targets. If Sanders is unable to return, Hunter Luepke would likely spell Javonte Williams in the backfield.
