Cowboys' Miles Sanders: Limited in practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders (knee/ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Sanders didn't practice at all prior to being ruled out for Dallas' win over the Jets in Week 5, so it's notable to see him have upgraded to limited activity. If the veteran running back is able to gain clearance in time to suit up Sunday against the Panthers, he'll join Jaydon Blue as a reserve option behind No. 1 running back Javonte Williams.
