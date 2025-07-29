Sanders has stood out the most so far in training camp among the Cowboys' running backs, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The former Eagle and Panther is competing with fellow free-agent signing Javonte Williams, as well as rookie Jaydon Blue, for snaps and touches in what could be a backfield committee for the Cowboys. Sanders has flashed both as a runner and as a pass-catcher early in camp, but there likely won't be any clarity on how new head coach Brian Schottenheimer will deploy his running backs until deep into the preseason, assuming the picture clears up at all before Week 1.