Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that he expects Sanders (knee) and fellow running back Jaydon Blue (heel) to see "significant progress" in their recoveries this week, and that both could play Saturday versus the Ravens, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Sanders and Blue were both forced to sit out Dallas' preseason opener against the Rams, but the Cowboys' backfield could be in a healthier spot to face Baltimore on Saturday. Jon Machota of The Athletic reports that Javonte Williams remains in the early lead for the Cowboys' lead running back job, but that nobody has yet emerged as a true favorite for the No. 1 backfield role. If Sanders is able to get healthy in time to put some good preseason reps on tape versus the Ravens, it will assist his chances of carving out a notable role.