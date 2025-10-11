Cowboys' Miles Sanders: Moves to injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cowboys placed Sanders (knee/ankle) on injured reserve Saturday.
After Executive Vice President Stephen Jones announced Friday that Sanders was slated for season-ending knee surgery, this move was inevitable. Moving forward, rookie Jaydon Blue and fullback Hunter Luepke will be the options out of the Cowboys backfield behind starter Javonte Williams.
