Sanders (knee/ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Sanders made an early exit from this past Sunday's tie with the Packers due to an ankle injury and so far has been listed as a non-participant on the Cowboys' Week 5 practice report due to knee and ankle issues. On Wednesday, he told Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News that he had an MRI on his right ankle, and also that he'll attempt to run by Friday, which will determine his availability for Sunday's game at the Jets. If Sanders is inhibited or sidelined this weekend, rookie fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue could make his pro debut behind workhorse RB Javonte Williams.