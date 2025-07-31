Sanders (knee) is not practicing Thursday due to what has been labeled a slight knee bruise, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Sanders' injury is to his left knee, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports, and he's wearing a compression sleeve on that leg Thursday. There are no indications that Sanders is dealing with a significant injury, but the Cowboys figure to take a cautious approach to the 28-year-old's recovery. Jon Machota of The Athletic reports that Sanders has been an early standout at training camp, both as a runner and in the receiving game. He's competing for backfield opportunities with Javonte Williams and rookie fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue.